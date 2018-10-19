  • Home /
  • Uncategorized/
  • Defense Watch: Five-Year Term For TSA, Biometric Advantage, Saab T-X Role

Defense Watch: Five-Year Term For TSA, Biometric Advantage, Saab T-X Role

Defense Daily | 10/19/2018 | Rich Abott

Five-Year Term. Recent legislation signed into law by President Trump that authorizes a five-year term for the head of the Transportation Security Administration applies to the agency's current administrator, David Pekoske, his spokesman told Defense Daily. Pekoske…

More Stories You Might Like