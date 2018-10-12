Defense Watch: Space Wargame, New GD Spox, AUSA Roundup

Defense Daily | 10/12/2018 | Vivienne Machi

Senate Confirms DoD Nominations. The Senate confirmed several Defense Department nominees during voice votes Oct. 11. They include: Army Gen. Robert Abrams for U.S. Forces-Korea commander; Vice Adm. Craig Faller for U.S. Southern Command commander; Vice Adm. Andrew…

