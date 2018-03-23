Defense Watch

NASA Funding. The $1.3-trillion fiscal year 2018 omnibus appropriations bill, which President Donald Trump signed into law March 23, contains $20.7 billion for NASA, a $1.1 billion increase from FY 2017. To support deep-space exploration, the omnibus includes $2.15…
