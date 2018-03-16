Pave Hawk Crash. A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter crashed in western Iraq March 15, killing all personnel aboard, according to U.S. Central Command. While the cause of the crash is under investigation, enemy fire does not appear to have played a role,…
Defense Watch
