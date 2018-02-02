DHS Authorization. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.) has introduced a bill that would permanently authorize the Department of Homeland Security’s Joint Requirements Council, an executive body within the department that oversees requirements generation across agencies…
Defense Watch
