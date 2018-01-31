The Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board (DNFSB) has tapped CenturyLink [CTL] and collab9 to secure its enterprise communication networks with their joint cloud communications service.Under the deal, announced Jan. 31, the two companies will deliver their Unified…
Defense Nuclear Facilities Safety Board Selects CenturyLink & Collab9 For Secure Cloud Communications
