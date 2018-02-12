At just over $686 billion, the Department of Defense fiscal year 2019 budget request continues the military funding increases promised by the Trump administration in force structure, procurement and investment in future technologies.Including war funding, the budget…
Defense Budget Request Grows 10 Percent Over Current CR Levels To $716 Billion
At just over $686 billion, the Department of Defense fiscal year 2019 budget request continues the military funding increases promised by the Trump administration in force structure, procurement and investment in future technologies.Including war funding, the budget…