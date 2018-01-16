The DDG-51 program manager said at the Surface Navy Association’s annual symposium the week of Jan. 7 that the DDG-51 Alreigh Burke class Flight III Baseline’s detail design work is on track to support the beginning of construction early in 2018.The Flight…
DDG-51 Flight III Status Update
The DDG-51 program manager said at the Surface Navy Association’s annual symposium the week of Jan. 7 that the DDG-51 Alreigh Burke class Flight III Baseline’s detail design work is on track to support the beginning of construction early in 2018.The Flight…