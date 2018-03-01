The president’s nominee to be the next leader of Cyber Command and the National Security Agency told lawmakers Thursday a defined, whole-of-government strategy is needed to deter Russian interference after previous U.S. responses to cyber attacks have been insufficient…
CYBERCOM Nominee Nakasone: Defined Strategy Needed To Address Lack Of Consequences For Russian Interference
The president’s nominee to be the next leader of Cyber Command and the National Security Agency told lawmakers Thursday a defined, whole-of-government strategy is needed to deter Russian interference after previous U.S. responses to cyber attacks have been insufficient…