Culmen International on June 7 said it has acquired the government business of data analytics and services firm Analytic Strategies, adding new federal customers and capabilities.Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Both companies are based in Northern Virginia.…
Culmen International Acquires Analytic Strategies’ Federal Business
