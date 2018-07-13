CTSi and L3 Technologies [LLL] this month finished flight-testing a new integrated communication and navigation system for the Navy that can be used in GPS-denied environments.This new Enhanced Link Navigation System (ELNS) was built as a prototype under an $8.7…
CTSi and L3 Flight-Test New Navy Navigation System
