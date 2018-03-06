The Department of Defense’s information agency has given CSRA [CSRA] approval to begin operating its cloud computing service on certain Pentagon components handling the highest level of unclassified data.Defense Information Systems Agency officials have granted…
CSRA Receives Provisional Authority To Begin Operating Its DoD Cloud Platform
