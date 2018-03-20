CSRA, Inc. [CSRA] on Tuesday said its board of directors prefers a proposal by General Dynamics [GD] to acquire the company over an unsolicited, but higher, offer made by CACI International [CACI] over the weekend.General Dynamics and CSRA on Tuesday amended their…
CSRA Prefers GD, Which Ups Bid
CSRA, Inc. [CSRA] on Tuesday said its board of directors prefers a proposal by General Dynamics [GD] to acquire the company over an unsolicited, but higher, offer made by CACI International [CACI] over the weekend.General Dynamics and CSRA on Tuesday amended their…