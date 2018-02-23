The cost to the global economy of cybercrimes has risen from an estimated $445 billion in 2014 to nearly $600 billion currently, according to a new study.The reasons for the benefit growth to cyber criminals include faster use of new technologies, more potential…
CSIS Says Costs Of Cybercrime Growing Globally
The cost to the global economy of cybercrimes has risen from an estimated $445 billion in 2014 to nearly $600 billion currently, according to a new study.The reasons for the benefit growth to cyber criminals include faster use of new technologies, more potential…