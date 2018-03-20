The U.S. Court of Federal Claims earlier this month imposed a temporary restraining order on the Transportation Security Administration to prevent the agency from awarding a contract to Unisys [UIS] for the integration of security equipment at U.S. airports.The…
Court Prevents TSA from Awarding Unisys Security Integration Contract
