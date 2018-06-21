Coronado Starts New Fire Scout Tests

Defense Daily | 06/21/2018 | Rich Abott

The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Coronado (LCS-4) started a new round of operational testing with the Northrop Grumman [NOC] MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter on June 15, the Navy said on Thursday.This new round of trials, off the coast of San Diego, is focused…

More Stories You Might Like