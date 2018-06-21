The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Coronado (LCS-4) started a new round of operational testing with the Northrop Grumman [NOC] MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter on June 15, the Navy said on Thursday.This new round of trials, off the coast of San Diego, is focused…
Coronado Starts New Fire Scout Tests
The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Coronado (LCS-4) started a new round of operational testing with the Northrop Grumman [NOC] MQ-8C Fire Scout unmanned helicopter on June 15, the Navy said on Thursday.This new round of trials, off the coast of San Diego, is focused…