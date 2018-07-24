OSI Systems Receives $63M Contract for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection SystemsOSI Systems [OSIS] says it Rapiscan Systems division received a $63 million contract to provide cargo and vehicle inspection systems to an undisclosed international customer. The award also…
Contract Awards
OSI Systems Receives $63M Contract for Cargo and Vehicle Inspection SystemsOSI Systems [OSIS] says it Rapiscan Systems division received a $63 million contract to provide cargo and vehicle inspection systems to an undisclosed international customer. The award also…