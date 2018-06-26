OSI Systems to Provide RTT EDS for Air Cargo InspectionOSI Systems [OSIS] says its Rapiscan Systems division has received orders worth about $10 million from one of its European distribution partners to provide multiple units of its RTT 110 explosive detection…
Contract Awards
