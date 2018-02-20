Smiths Detection Receives India Order for EDS SystemsSmiths Detection has received an order from the Airports Authority of India for multiple CTX 9800 DSiTM explosive detection systems (EDS) valued at more than $50 million. The high-speed EDS systems will be deployed…
Contract Awards
