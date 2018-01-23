Rapiscan Nabs $130M Follow-on Turnkey Deal with MexicoOSI Systems [OSIS] says its Rapiscan Systems division has received a new two-year agreement with Mexico’s customs authority worth up to $130 million to continue providing turnkey security inspection services…
Contract Awards
Rapiscan Nabs $130M Follow-on Turnkey Deal with MexicoOSI Systems [OSIS] says its Rapiscan Systems division has received a new two-year agreement with Mexico’s customs authority worth up to $130 million to continue providing turnkey security inspection services…