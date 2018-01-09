Contract Awards

Homeland Security Report | 01/09/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

FEMA Awards SERCO $600M Contract to Support Disaster RecoverySerco, Inc. has received a potential five-year, $600 million contract from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to support the Public Assistance Program during major disasters and emergencies. The…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *