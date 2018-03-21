Lawmakers from districts with Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) shipyards are increasingly worried about the Navy’s request to procure only one vessel in the FY ’19 budget, but Navy Secretary Richard Spencer said he is looking at ways to shore up the industrial base.Rep.…
Lawmakers Worry LCS Yards Are Being Left In The Lurch
