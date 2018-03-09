Lawmakers are “on track” to unveil the fiscal year 2018 omnibus appropriations conference report sometime during the week of March 12-16, a spokeswoman for the House Appropriations Committee said March 9.Negotiators have been working for weeks to combine 12…
Congress Nears Finishing FY 2018 Omnibus Appropriations Bill
