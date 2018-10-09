Lockheed Martin’s [LMT] Sikorsky subsidiary and Sierra Nevada Corp. will not protest the Air Force’s recent contract award for the UH-1N “Huey” helicopter replacement, securing the lucrative contract for the winning team of Boeing [BA] and Italy-based Leonardo.“After…
Competitors Will Not Protest Air Force Award for Huey Replacement Helicopter
