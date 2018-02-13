The U.S. Air Force, which recently announced plans to nix a replacement for its aging E-8C JSTARS ground-surveillance aircraft, is not pulling the plug on the program just yet.Facing congressional opposition to its proposal, the Air Force said Feb. 13 that it intends…
Competition For JSTARS Replacement Plane Continues As Air Force, Hill Duel Over Proposal To End Program
