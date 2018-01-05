Final proposals for the next Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicle (ACV) are in ahead of an operational assessment of two prototype designs, one of which should win contract approval in June.BAE Systems and Science Applications International Corp. [SAIC] –…
Companies Submit Final Amphibious Vehicle Designs To Marine Corps
