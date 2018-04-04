A Common Denominator For Army Modernization Goals: Modular, Open-Architecture Systems

  • Home /
Defense Daily | 04/04/2018 | Dan Parsons

If the Army’s diverse set of modernization priorities share anything in common, it is that the scientists and engineers working to achieve those capabilities are taking a modular, open-systems approach so that future weapons can be upgraded and adapted at the…

