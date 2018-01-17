A Commerce Department agency, energy sector and technology providers are partnering in a new initiative aimed at finding solutions for protecting critical assets used in the generation, transmission and distribution of power.The National Cybersecurity Center of…
Commerce Agency, Energy Sector Collaborating On Cyber Protections
A Commerce Department agency, energy sector and technology providers are partnering in a new initiative aimed at finding solutions for protecting critical assets used in the generation, transmission and distribution of power.The National Cybersecurity Center of…