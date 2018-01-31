Columbia Helicopters Receives Task Order To Continue Airlift Support In Afghanistan

  • Home /
Helicopter News | 01/31/2018 | Matthew Beinart

Columbia Helicopters has received a new task order to continue providing rotary wing airlift support to U.S. Central Command in Afghanistan.The latest deal boosts their total contract value another $35.7 million up to $225.7 million, and the task order period…

