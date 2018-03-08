President Trump on Thursday nominated Vice Adm. Karl Schultz to be the next Coast Guard Commandant, succeeding Adm. Paul Zukunft, who will complete his four-year term as the service’s 25th commandant at the end of May.Schultz is currently commander of the Coast…
Coast Guard Atlantic Area Chief Schultz Nominated To Be Next Commandant
President Trump on Thursday nominated Vice Adm. Karl Schultz to be the next Coast Guard Commandant, succeeding Adm. Paul Zukunft, who will complete his four-year term as the service’s 25th commandant at the end of May.Schultz is currently commander of the Coast…