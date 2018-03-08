Coast Guard Atlantic Area Chief Schultz Nominated To Be Next Commandant

Defense Daily | 03/08/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

President Trump on Thursday nominated Vice Adm. Karl Schultz to be the next Coast Guard Commandant, succeeding Adm. Paul Zukunft, who will complete his four-year term as the service’s 25th commandant at the end of May.Schultz is currently commander of the Coast…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *