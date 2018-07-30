The U.S. federal business of Canada’s GGI Group [GIB] on Monday said it received a potential six-year, $530 million contract from the U.S. General Service Administration (GSA) to provide federal agencies with cyber security capabilities under the Continuous Diagnostics…
CGI Wins $530 Million Cyber Security Contract To Protect Federal Agencies
The U.S. federal business of Canada’s GGI Group [GIB] on Monday said it received a potential six-year, $530 million contract from the U.S. General Service Administration (GSA) to provide federal agencies with cyber security capabilities under the Continuous Diagnostics…