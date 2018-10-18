Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials that oversee border security technology programs are considering new approaches to their overall efforts with desired outcomes including more integrated command and control centers, more interoperability among systems,…
CBP Wants Greater Sensor Integration On Borders, Lower Life-Cycle Costs With Technology
