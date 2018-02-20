Business Opportunities

Homeland Security Report | 02/20/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

CBP Seeks Information on Handheld X-Ray ScannersCustoms and Border Protection (CBP) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to identify vendors that can provide handheld X-Ray scanners to support the Non-Intrusive Inspection program. The scanners will be used…

