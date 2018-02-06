Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has accepted and deployed an integrated radar and camera tower system in a third area of the southern U.S. border, Elbit Systems of America, the manufacturer of the security system said on Tuesday.The Integrated Fixed Tower (IFT)…
CBP Deploys Integrated Fixed Tower System In New Area
