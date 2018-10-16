CBP Awards Heuresis $29M for Handheld X-Ray Imagers

Homeland Security Report | 10/16/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Heuresis Corp. says it has received a potential five-year $28.8 million indefinite-delivery, indefinite quantity contract from Customs and Border Protection to provide handheld reflective X-Ray imagers, the first purchase of the technology by CBPHeuresis, which…

More Stories You Might Like