CBO Says Quickly Getting To 355 Ships Will Cost Billions More Per Year
A new Congressional Budget Office (CBO) report comparing various future fleet size costs said moving to a 355-ship Navy in 10-20 years is doable but will cost hundreds of billions more over 30 years.The Navy currently operates 280 ships.The CBO report looked at…