Canada has agreed to a new $313 million contract amendment with Boeing [BA] to continue providing full systems logistics and engineering support for its Air Force’s fleet of CH-147F Chinook helicopters.The fixed-price amendment, announced Tuesday, has been added…
Canada Adds $313 Million To Boeing Contract For Chinook Helicopter Logistics Support
Canada has agreed to a new $313 million contract amendment with Boeing [BA] to continue providing full systems logistics and engineering support for its Air Force’s fleet of CH-147F Chinook helicopters.The fixed-price amendment, announced Tuesday, has been added…