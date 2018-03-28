Stepping aside from a bidding war, CACI International [CACI] on Tuesday withdrew its $10.4 billion unsolicited offer to acquire CSRA, Inc. [CSRA], leaving General Dynamics [GD] alone to close its previously agreed transaction to purchase CSRA.GD originally agreed…
CACI Withdraws Bid For CSRA Giving GD Clear Path To Complete Deal
Stepping aside from a bidding war, CACI International [CACI] on Tuesday withdrew its $10.4 billion unsolicited offer to acquire CSRA, Inc. [CSRA], leaving General Dynamics [GD] alone to close its previously agreed transaction to purchase CSRA.GD originally agreed…