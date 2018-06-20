Due to better than expected operating performance, CACI International [CACI] on Wednesday revised upward its earnings guidance for its fiscal year 2018 that ends on June 30.The company now expects net income to range between $292 million, $11.54 earnings per share…
CACI Raises Earnings Guidance
