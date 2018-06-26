Telos Identity Management Solutions has received a subcontract from IndraSoft, Inc., to provide nationwide fingerprinting services to the U.S. Census Bureau. IndraSoft has a $64 million, multi-year contract with the bureau to for identification services—fingerprinting…
Briefing
