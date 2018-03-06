Briefing

Homeland Security Report | 03/06/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

The Government Publishing Office plans to ward Gemalto a sole source contract to continue to produce HSPD-12 ID Dual Interface Cards for $5.95 each in support of the Department of Homeland Security. The GPO says that Gemalto is the incumbent for these cards.Acuity…

