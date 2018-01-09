Briefing

Homeland Security Report | 01/09/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), the ranking member on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, says Customs and Border Protection award last November of a $297 million contract to Accenture [ACN] to help with the hiring of new Border Patrol…

