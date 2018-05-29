  • Home /
With Border Wall System, Technology Will Be Used to Identify Activity Before it Gets to The Wall

Homeland Security Report | 05/29/2018 | Calvin Biesecker

TYSONS CORNER, Va.--As the U.S. begins to deploy new and replacement physical structures along portions of the southwest border, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be looking to harness technology to give its agents situational awareness before illegal activity…

