Booz Allen Hamilton Receives $165 Million Deal To Support Cyber Command
Booz Allen Hamilton [BAH] has received a five-year, $165 million contract to provide support services to U.S. Cyber Command. Under the deal, Booz Allen will assist Cyber Command with planning and policy support, as well as training and command administrative assistance.“Today,…