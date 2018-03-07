Boeing’s [BA] delivery of the first KC-46A Pegasus tanker to the U.S. Air Force has been pushed back again, as the company continues to experience delays in completing flight tests and obtaining airworthiness certifications, the service said late March 6.The…
Boeing’s First KC-46A Tanker Delivery Likely Delayed To Late 2018, Air Force Says
