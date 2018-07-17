Boeing [BA] on Tuesday said it is working with a small company it invested in last year to provide traffic management solutions for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).Boeing said it and SparkCognition will apply artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies…
Boeing Working With SparkCognition On Unmanned Traffic Management Solutions
Boeing [BA] on Tuesday said it is working with a small company it invested in last year to provide traffic management solutions for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS).Boeing said it and SparkCognition will apply artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies…