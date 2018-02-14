The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) on Wednesday awarded Boeing [BA] a $220 million delivery order to design, develop, test, and integrate new conformal fuel tanks for the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet.This cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order procures non-recurring…
Boeing Awarded $220 Million For F/A-18 Fuel Tanks
The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) on Wednesday awarded Boeing [BA] a $220 million delivery order to design, develop, test, and integrate new conformal fuel tanks for the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet.This cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order procures non-recurring…