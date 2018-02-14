Boeing Awarded $220 Million For F/A-18 Fuel Tanks

Defense Daily | 02/14/2018 | Rich Abott

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) on Wednesday awarded Boeing [BA] a $220 million delivery order to design, develop, test, and integrate new conformal fuel tanks for the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet.This cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order procures non-recurring…

More Stories You Might Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *