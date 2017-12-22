The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) awarded Boeing [BA] a $1.2 billion modification to a firm-fixed-price cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to build and deliver ten Lot 9 full-rate production P-8A Poseidon aircraft, according to a Dec. 20 contract announcement. Navy…
Boeing Nabs $1.2 Billion Contract For 10 P-8A Poseidon Aircraft
