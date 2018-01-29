Boeing [BA] said on Monday that its HorizonX Ventures arm has made an investment in a small battery storage company that it believes could help with development of electric and hybrid propulsion systems for aircraft.Boeing didn’t disclose the size of the investment,…
Boeing Venture Army Invests In Battery Storage Startup Cuberg
