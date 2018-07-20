Boeing [BA] on July 16 said its Global Services segment racked up $2.1 billion in potential new orders and agreements from commercial and government customers worldwide, including a nearly $1 billion deal with the U.S. Air Force for training services for the C-17…
Boeing Tallies $2.1 Billion In Services Orders At Farnborough
